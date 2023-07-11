A controversial new bus gate raked in £36,000 for Sheffield City Council in June alone, new figures show.

Arundel Gate restrictions snared 1,026 motorists from June 3 to June 30 - an average of 38-a-day. The city council has also revealed the fines are £70, £10 more than the public and some councillors, including Lib Dem leader Shaffaq Mohammed, believed. The council’s website does not state the amount.

The bus gate bans cars from travelling northbound on Arundel Gate, towards High Street and Castle Square. It was introduced on March 20 to cut air pollution and create high-quality public space to ‘drive investment and redevelopment’

In response to questions, Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the council's waste and street scene policy committee, said 1,940 no-fee warning notices had been sent before June 3.

From then, to the end of June, 1,026 fines had been issued, raising £36,085.

Many Star readers feared it would reduce trade and footfall in an already struggling city centre. It also made accessing some areas more difficult - the city council even produced a video on how to reach Norfolk Street.

