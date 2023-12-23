For some reason, droves of motorists continue to cross the line every day incurring a £70 fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arundel Gate bus gate went live on March 20 and has been catching hundreds of drivers a week ever since.

The restriction bans all vehicles except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving north towards High Street beyond the Novotel hotel at 50 Arundel Gate.

Arundel Gate bus gate was issuing an average of 366 penalties a day until October 3 when the authority responded to complaints and put red warnings on the approach.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was introduced on March 20 to cut air pollution, speed up buses and create 'high-quality public space' to 'drive investment and redevelopment'.

But for some reason, droves of motorists continue to cross the line every day, incurring a £70 fine.

Some say they aren’t observant enough. Others claim the signs are inadequate.

The council didn’t collect charges for the first two months and instead sent warning notices. Then the grace period ended and the penalties started piling up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 27 days between June 3 and June 30, some 1,026 motorists were caught - an average of 38-a-day - raising £36,000.

By September 18 some 39,234 fines had been issued, a staggering 366 every day.

But as well as cash, the authority was receiving complaints about the signs. In October it erected four large red warnings stating ‘Bus Gate ahead enforcement ‘NOW STARTED’.

Officials claimed they were ‘highly visible’ and it did lead to a drop. But drivers continued to pass through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When The Star visited on Wednesday October 12, eight cars entered the bus gate in just 22 minutes.

A month later about 216 drivers were still falling foul of the rules each day. If they all paid the £70 penalty the council would rake in more than £5m-a-year.

After the new signs were brought in some drivers claimed it showed the originals were inadequate and all 39,000 tickets from that period should be refunded.

But the council insisted it had followed all the rules.

The bus gate was introduced on an 18-month trial which ends in September 2024. The council says 'all feedback will be considered' before a decision is made on whether to make it permanent.