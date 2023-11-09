The big drop in tickets proves the old signs were inadequate, it is claimed

A controversial bus gate in Sheffield is still snaring more than 200 drivers a day AFTER huge new signs were installed.

The no-go zone on Arundel Gate is set to raise up to £5.62m-a-year for the city council despite a 41 per cent fall in tickets, new figures show.

Arundel Gate bus gate was issuing an average of 366 penalties a day until October 3 when the authority responded to complaints and put red warnings on the approach.

It led to a big drop but about 216 drivers are still falling foul of the rules each day. If they all paid the £70 penalty the council would rake in £5.62m-a-year.

Motorist Mark Fleming, whose wife was fined in July, said the drop proved the old signs were "inadequate".

And he called for all 39,000 tickets issued up to October 3 to be refunded.

He added: "We are pleased Sheffield City Council has responded to our comments and requests for additional, high-impact signage. The significant and immediate reduction in the number of penalties being issued each day confirms that the original signage was inadequate.

"Drivers are already under considerable financial pressure as a result of the high cost of living, they should not be required to pay fines as a result of Sheffield City Council’s errors."

The authority was approached for comment.

The bus gate bans all traffic except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving north towards High Street beyond the Novotel at 50 Arundel Gate.

It was introduced on March 20 to cut air pollution, speed up buses and create 'high-quality public space' to 'drive investment and redevelopment'.

The new signs are large, red and state 'Bus Gate Enforcement Now Started'. The penalty is £70, falling to £35 if paid within 21 days.

Last week, Councillor Ben Miskell insisted the old signs "met the necessary requirements".

He added: "So far, early analysis shows the number of non-permitted vehicles passing through the bus gate has dropped by 41 per cent. We hope to see this reduction continue and will not shy away from further improvements in future, should they be needed to help improve things for visitors to our city."