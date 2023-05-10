News you can trust since 1887
Almost 7,000 fined as Sheffield's Clean Air Zone rakes in more than £200,000 in first month

Almost 7,000 motorists were fined for failing to pay for travelling in the Clean Air Zone in its first month - helping Sheffield City Council earn more than £210,000.

By David Walsh
Published 10th May 2023, 06:01 BST

Some 6,986 penalties were issued for non-payment, worth £35,060, between February 27 and March 31, new figures show. In the same period, drivers of ‘non-compliant’ vehicles paid £175,512 in fees. It means that, in total, the authority raked in £210,572 from the CAZ in its first month.

The zone launched amid controversy on February 27. It charges older vans and cabs £10-a-day and buses and lorries £50. The boundary follows the inner ring road.

A council spokeswoman said temporary exemptions for hackney cabs and lorries based in Sheffield and Rotherham ended on June 5. Despite this, they expected income to fall “as businesses adapt and people upgrade their vehicles.”

Sheffield Clean Air Zone came into force on February 27.Sheffield Clean Air Zone came into force on February 27.
She added: “Long term, we have forecast a reduction in income month-on-month. We will monitor trends once the temporary exemptions have lifted and the zone is operating as set out in the Full Business Case.

“Income from the CAZ will be used to run and maintain the zone. Any surplus income has to be put towards other sustainable transport schemes in the city, in line with our Sheffield Clean Air Zone Charging Order.”

In February, Sheffield milk company Our Cow Molly said there was no exemption for their small 5.5 tonne lorries. Boss Eddie Andrew previously told The Star the CAZ could cost the firm £28,600-a-year.

The authority received £24m to help businesses upgrade vehicles