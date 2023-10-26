Inspectors told the pub it required improvements as it was given a two-star food hygiene rating at its latest inspection.

A Sheffield pub was ordered to stop producing buffets due to poor hygienic conditions in their kitchen at its latest food hygiene inspection.

The Angel Inn, in Woodhouse, was inspected by an environmental health officer earlier this year and was subsequently handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. A freedom of information (FOI) request has revealed the full findings of the inspection, on August 16.

In the breakdown of the inspection, it was found that the food hygiene and safety was generally satisfactory, the confidence in management was generally satisfactory, but improvement was necessary for the structural compliance.

The Angel Inn, in Woodhouse, was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating at its recent inspection.

In the report, the inspector said that the pub, on Sheffield Road, had previously made a verbal agreement that only chips would be provided on a Wednesday “and that is all”. They added: “The kitchen cannot produce food in hygienic conditions at this time.

“Buffets for large groups must stop, the refrigeration units are dirty, and the kitchen is extremely cluttered with no adequate working space.

“Until the kitchen is suitable for use as a food room and there is adequate clean, refrigerated storage available, production of high risk, chilled ready to eat food must stop. The cleaning of the refrigerators must be both internally including the seals and all hand contact points including disinfection.”

A number of other ‘immediate priority’ actions were also listed, one of which was pest control, stating: “The layout, design, construction, the site and size of your business must allow pest control.”

Also noted was the handling of waste. The inspector said: “Waste must be stored in containers that you can close. You must keep the area where you store waste in good repair, so you can keep it clean and free from pests.

“As a priority, given the contractual dispute with Veolia leading to the overflowing bins, the mattresses in the skips and the poor condition of the building to prevent pest ingress, you are at high risk of a vermin infestation.”

The establishment was asked to ensure all bins now in use are removed, arrange for the skips to be collected, and to ensure the building is pest proof.

The inspector reminded the establishment that it must keep the food premises “clean and maintained in good repair and condition”. At the time of the inspection, a number of areas were mentioned in need of attention, such as the kitchen and bar both requiring “a deep clean, declutter and reorganisation”, and the refrigeration units, that were described as in an “unacceptable condition”, required a deep clean and disinfection.