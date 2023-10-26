It boasts an impressive 4.7-star average score based on more than 200 Google reviews, with diners praising the 'outstanding service' and 'top quality food'

One of Sheffield's top-rated Italian restaurants has gone up for sale due to its owner's poor health.

Come a Casa, on Burncross Road, in Chapeltown, was opened in 2019 by Hawry Kareeme and has been a hugely popular addition to the area.

Come a Casa Italian restaurant, on Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £165,000. Photo: Come a Casa

It boasts an impressive 4.7-star average score based on more than 200 Google reviews, with diners praising the 'outstanding service' and 'top quality food'.

But owner Hawry Kareeme told The Star he was putting it up for sale due to health problems. He also said he wanted to be able to spend more time with his family.

"I worked hard to build the restaurant up and make it an established business," he said. "I love what I do but my health means I can't manage it any more. The only reason I want to sell it is so I have some time for me, to take care of myself, and I have more time with my son too.

"I hope somebody can take over the restaurant and carry on doing what we've been doing. It has a good reputation, good customers and a good location, and there's an excellent chef who they can hopefully keep on."

Hawry told how he had worked his way up from washing dishes to running his own restaurant after nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, having previously worked at restaurants including Papa Ciccio's on Sandygate Road and Carluccio's.

Come a Casa, which is famed for its steaks, among other dishes, is being marketed by Ernest Wilson & Co Limited, with an asking price of £165,000.