Sheffield’s best dressed pub for Halloween’ is hosting plenty of events this spooky season.

The team behind a Sheffield pub has spent two and a half weeks kitting out their premises ahead of one very special day for children and adults alike.

Halloween will take place in less than a week, on Tuesday, October 31, where children across the city dressed up as witches and vampires will flood the streets in hunt for some sweet treats.

But the Malin Bridge Inn, on Holme Lane, has taken it in to their own hands to provide fun for adults too with a range of events and seriously spooky decorations.

Events kicked off last week with a Halloween Drag Queen Bingo Show, and this week is hosting four sold-out children parties.

This Friday (October 27) a Rocky Horror Tribute Show is taking place, followed by a huge Halloween fancy dress on Saturday.

The pub said: "We're back for another scary night of amazing themed areas, floor shaking music, fantastic Halloween fancy dress costumes and one hell of a party! We're the best dressed pub for Halloween in Sheffield, so why go anywhere else!"

Multiple DJs will be playing all the classic Halloween songs, and confetti cannons and snow machines will add to the fun.

Families can then get together for pumpkin carving and pizza on Monday and Tuesday.

For those unable to make any of the events, it is still worth visiting the pub to check out the ‘Hocus Pocus Cottage’, with many scary props and special effects. For those looking for even more thrill, the ‘Graveyard Passage’ is a blacked out room with scary sounds, special lighting and smoke machines.

Take a look at some of our photos below before you make your way there.

