The union says more than 330 jobs could be lost as the shops shut over the next 12 months, including 20 at the outlet on Corporation Street, Rotherham, where closure is earmarked for June.

The company confirmed the wilkos at Parkgate, Rotherham, and on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre, were unaffected. It also has shops in Barnsley and Meadowhall.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union says more than 330 jobs could potentially be lost as the shops shut over the next 12 months, including 20 at the outlet on Corporation Street, Rotherham where closure is earmarked for June. Pic: Google.

The closure list includes: Bournemouth, Stockton, The Fort, Shipley, Scunthorpe, Narborough Road, Grantham, Redditch, Rotherham, Skegness, Sutton Coldfield, Orpington, Edmonton Green, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil and Cleethorpes.

Each one will have a 30-day consultation period.

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: “These closures are devastating for wilko workers and the communities who use them.

“It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

“Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

“GMB will now meet with wilko members to discuss our next steps.”

A wilko spokesman announced plans to close up to 15 stores before January 2023 as leases end and where ‘favourable terms cannot be agreed’.

The business had many ‘legacy’ locations and had identified some outdated lease agreements, he added.

The company has 414 stores in the UK and employs more than 16,000.

Jerome Saint-Marc, wilko CEO apologised to communities affected by closures.

He added: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.”

The potential closures do not affected the planned store opening programme for 2022, he added.

wilko, which is headquartered in Worksop, was founded more than 90 years ago and is still family-run.

BUSINESS NEWS: Sheffield heritage campaigners score two victories and target a third