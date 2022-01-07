Sheffield business: Grants launched for hospitality firms worst-hit by Omicron Covid variant
Businesses in England worst hit by the Omicron variant can apply for grants of up to £6,000 to survive.
The Government says it has delivered funding to councils across the nation and businesses are encouraged to apply.
Firms in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors, many of which have seen a decline in footfall and increased cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will be able to apply for one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises depending on their rateable value:
Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or above: £6,000
Businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000: £4,000
Businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or below: £2,667
In addition, more than £100 million worth of discretionary funding is being made available for local authorities to support other businesses, the Government says.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The spread of the Omicron variant is presenting new challenges, particularly for the hospitality and leisure sectors, so it’s only right that we are stepping up with an urgent £1 billion support package.
“I urge businesses to come forward, engage with their local council and tap into these cash grants, which will help to cover costs and protect jobs as we double down on our efforts to get boosted and defeat this virus.”
The grant funding forms part of a £1bn support package which includes an additional £30m for the Culture Recovery Fund and reintroducing the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme - reimbursing eligible businesses for the cost of Statutory Sick Pay for Covid-related absences.
Sheffield City Council was contacted for details of how to apply.