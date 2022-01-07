The Government says it has delivered funding to councils across the nation and businesses are encouraged to apply.

Firms in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors, many of which have seen a decline in footfall and increased cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will be able to apply for one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises depending on their rateable value:

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The spread of the Omicron variant is presenting new challenges, particularly for the hospitality and leisure sectors, so it’s only right that we are stepping up with an urgent £1 billion support package."

Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or above: £6,000

Businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000: £4,000

Businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or below: £2,667

In addition, more than £100 million worth of discretionary funding is being made available for local authorities to support other businesses, the Government says.

BUSINESS NEWS: Law firm announces recruitment drive for 2022

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The spread of the Omicron variant is presenting new challenges, particularly for the hospitality and leisure sectors, so it’s only right that we are stepping up with an urgent £1 billion support package.

“I urge businesses to come forward, engage with their local council and tap into these cash grants, which will help to cover costs and protect jobs as we double down on our efforts to get boosted and defeat this virus.”

The grant funding forms part of a £1bn support package which includes an additional £30m for the Culture Recovery Fund and reintroducing the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme - reimbursing eligible businesses for the cost of Statutory Sick Pay for Covid-related absences.

Sheffield City Council was contacted for details of how to apply.

BUSINESS NEWS: Greens defend parking ban plans

BUSINESS NEWS: Mystery around future of Old Town Hall as sister site sells