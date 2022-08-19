Roxy Disco Sheffield: 7 pictures to take you back to the legendary nightclub's heyday
The Roxy Disco name once lit up the cubic shaped building on Arundel Gate in the 70s and 80s.
It was owned by Brian Noble who used a popular phrase “is that alright for ya?”
The building is know today as the 02 Academy but has had numerous names over the decades including Top Rank, Steelys and of course Roxy Disco.
Between being the Roxy and O2 Academy it also had a brief spell as St Thomas’s Church.
Most Popular
-
1
A-level results: Do you recognise any of these Sheffield students picking up their results from years gone by?
-
2
Sheffield retro: Meadowhall shops from the 90s and noughties including Going Places, M&S and Virgin Megastore
-
3
10 Sheffield celebrities spotted out and about in the city - from Sean Bean to Prince Naseem Hamed
-
4
11 pictures showing Sheffield's Castle Market through the years
-
5
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics
Built in 1968, the building was part of a huge complex sitting on Arundel Gate and Pond Street which also encompassed the Top Rank Suite and cinema which at one time was the biggest nightclub in Europe attracting acts from all over the world.
The club was laid out over two floors with a large stage on the ground floor,.
It was visited by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan for their popular show Hitman and Her in the 80s and 90s.
Meanwhile, the Yard Of Ale contest was a popular challenge among many revellers.
A new nightspot called Roxy Ball Room has opened this week at the iconic Telephone House building, but here we are taking a look back at the original.