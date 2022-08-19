Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was owned by Brian Noble who used a popular phrase “is that alright for ya?”

The building is know today as the 02 Academy but has had numerous names over the decades including Top Rank, Steelys and of course Roxy Disco.

Between being the Roxy and O2 Academy it also had a brief spell as St Thomas’s Church.

The Roxy’s famous Miss Rock Glam competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1968, the building was part of a huge complex sitting on Arundel Gate and Pond Street which also encompassed the Top Rank Suite and cinema which at one time was the biggest nightclub in Europe attracting acts from all over the world.

The club was laid out over two floors with a large stage on the ground floor,.

It was visited by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan for their popular show Hitman and Her in the 80s and 90s.

Meanwhile, the Yard Of Ale contest was a popular challenge among many revellers.

Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan visited Roxys in the 80s

A new nightspot called Roxy Ball Room has opened this week at the iconic Telephone House building, but here we are taking a look back at the original.

Former Top Rank Steely's DJ Kevin Dinnigan as he looked in the 1970s

Steely's DJs

Pictured on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, where builders have moved into the Roxy building to do work.

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield - October 1989