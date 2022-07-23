In the recent heat that Sheffield has felt, you can be forgiven if cooking is the last thing you want to do. How about an Indian, the UK’s most popular dish, instead?

With an estimated 112 in Sheffield that offer up Indian cuisine, from Kormas to Vindaloos and everything in between, we’ve scanned through the list so you don’t have to.

Here are five of the best Indian restaurants, as voted by Tripadvisor users.

Where : 46 Castle Square, Sheffield S1 2GF

: 46 Castle Square, Sheffield S1 2GF Rating: 5/5

“The most amazing Indian food I have ever had in the UK.”

“So tasty and incredibly authentic.”

“The food here is excellent and freshly cooked. The presentation of all the dishes we had was very good.”

“Vegan options spot on and service superb.”

2 - Lavang

A freshly served up plate from Lavang, Sheffield.

Where : 478-480 Fulwood Road, Sheffield S10 3QD

: 478-480 Fulwood Road, Sheffield S10 3QD Rating: 4.5/5

“Soooo Good”

“Amazing imaginative menu. We had a fantastic meal and enjoyed our food tremendously. Service with a smile and very tasty. I cannot recommend last night enough.”

“For mains we went for the Punjabi Gosht which was tender lamb on the bone and it was divine. All round it was such a lovely evening and Lavang is now one of my favourite restaurants without a doubt.”

”My second visit to Lavang with my sister and i can honestly say there is no other Indian restaurant that even comes close”

3 - Urban Choola

A beautifully presented Indian dish that has seen Urban Choola amass over 472 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

Where : 842 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8TD

: 842 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8TD Rating: 4.5/5

“Absolutely love this place. Beautiful food accompanied with lovely atmosphere made it the perfect meal”

“The food was delicious and desi. The service is amazing and the staff is super sweet. Must visit!”

“Nothing was too much trouble even down to the Irish coffees which were made by the chef!”

“Rich in taste, everything was just so delicious with different flavours.”

4 - Ashoka

Ashoka in Sheffield have been called by one reviewer a “great Sheffield institution”, rating forth on TripAdvisor

Where : 307 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8NX

: 307 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8NX Rating: 4.5/5

“Great Sheffield Institution”

“The food was lovely, the staff so friendly, and I cannot wait to go back for the next date night. Highly recommended. And the lamb main dish was immense.”

“Another great night at the Ashoka, food amazing & the staff are so welcoming, nothing is too much trouble”

“Great food and safe for coeliacs!”

5 - Cutlers Spice

Be prepared for large portions according to one reviewer for Culters Spice - voted #5 on TripAdvisor for Indian Food in Sheffield.

Where : 1 Leighton Road Gleadless, Sheffield S14 1SP

: 1 Leighton Road Gleadless, Sheffield S14 1SP Rating: 4.5/5

“Be prepared as the takeaway meal will last you for at least three days after you get it home. Huge portions of some of the most delightful curry dishes I’ve ever tasted.”

“Great meal with vegan friendly options available!”

“Full of flavour, hot on arrival and cooked beautifully”

“Never been and booked by accident but so glad we did. Great service. Really lovely food. Lovely helpful staff. Nice and clean. Really reasonable prices”