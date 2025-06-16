Popular Sheffield park coffee cart could have licence extended

An image supplied by Sophie's Cakes and Coffee, who run the coffee cart near the Meadowhead entrance to Graves Park, Sheffield

A coffee cart serving visitors to a popular Sheffield park could have its licence extended until the end of March next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee cart serves visitors entering Graves Park via Charles Ashmore Road in Meadowhead and its Sheffield City Council licence is due to expire on September 20. A proposal before the council’s charity trustee sub-committee meeting next Monday (June 23) wil look at extending it until March 31, 2026.

A report to the committee, which deals with all the city parks and buildings owned by charitable trusts of which the council is sole trustee, says this will align it with the licence for another coffee cart based at Graves Park Animal Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that the contracts for both ventures could be marketed at the same time when they come up for renewal.

The park is also home to the famous Rose Garden Cafe, which was saved from potential demolition by a public campaign following its sudden closure in July 2022 because of suspected major structural problems. The cafe is still partly protected by scaffolding as surveyors have found the front wall tilts.

A ground-breaking council-community partnership is drawing up plans for the building’s refurbishment and rejuvenation plus raising money to fund the work. The bill for full restoration and a redesign to improve the layout and community space could come to £2m, the council was told in September last year.

The total raised by June 6 stood at £24,445. To find out about fundraising events, go online to https://friendsofgravespark.org/home-page/the-rose-garden-cafe/ or visit the Rose Garden Cafe Facebook page.