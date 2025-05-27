Half term is here and summer is knocking on the door, so it’s time to get the whole family outside and enjoy all Sheffield has to offer.

And, even if Sheffield’s run of baking hot weather has come to an end with plenty of rain forecast all week, there’s still every chance to get out and explore the stunning countryside.

What better reason to get out for a walk if you make a plan for a drink and some good food waiting for you at the end.

We’ve put together this list of some of the best country pubs in and around Sheffield, based on Google reviews.

They are popular for their good food and drink, warm welcome, pretty views of the surrounding countryside and the scenic walks to enjoy nearby.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order.

1 . The Wisewood Inn The Wisewood Inn, on Loxley Road in Sheffield's picturesque Loxley Valley, is well known for its Sunday lunches and the award-winning real ale which is made on the premises. The popular pub's also been described as one of the best places in the city for a good Yorkshire pudding. It has a 4.6/5 rating based on 935 Google reviews.

2 . The Fox House The Fox House, on Hathersage Road, Longshaw, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,198 Google reviews, with customers praising the 'great food' and 'amazing views'. It's just over the road from the National Trust's Longshaw Estate and there are plenty of great walks to be had in the area, and lots of opportunities for climbing.

3 . Old Horns Inn The Old Horns Inn, on Towngate, High Bradfield, is a traditional pub with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It has a 4.6/5 rating from 2,185 Google reviews. One customer described it as a 'wonderful country pub' serving 'fantastic food at fantastic prices'.

4 . Three Merry Lads The Three Merry Lads, on Redmires Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2/5 rating from 761 Google reviews, with customers appreciating the 'great food', 'friendly staff' and 'cosy atmosphere'. It's a short walk from the Rivelin Reservoir, Fox Hagg Nature Reserve and the ruins of the old Lodge Moor POW camp.