But while some restaurants rightly generate a lot of buzz, there are many hidden gems which tend to unjustly fly under the radar.
We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Sheffield restaurants, those recommended by readers and those which boast amazing reviews from diners.
We’ve deliberately left out some of Sheffield’s best-known restaurants, including those which have won praise from food critics or those which are so well-established they have become Sheffield institutions, to focus on other excellent but lesser-known independent restaurants.
The Good Food Guide has appealed for nominations for its 2025 list of the 100 Best Local Restaurants in the UK, with entries now open.
We think these restaurants deserve recognition for their excellent food, brilliant service and welcoming atmosphere.
Is your favourite restaurant on the list or is there another Sheffield restaurant which you feel ought to be better known?
1. Olive
Olive Restauarant & Bar is a popular family-run Italian/Moroccan fusion restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, close to Endcliffe Park. It opened in 2018 and has proved so popular that it recently expanded to take over the unit next door. Olive has a 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 300 Google reviews. One diner called it 'one of the very best restaurants in Sheffield', with the menu of small dishes delivering some 'incredible flavours'. | Olive Photo: Olive
2. Grazie
Grazie, on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, has established itself as one of Sheffield's best Italian restaurants since it opened in 2019. It serves a creative and original interpretation of Puglian cuisine and boasts an impressive 4.7/5 star rating from 600 Google reviews. One customer described how it 'offers an authentic Italian dining experience that truly stands out'. Grazie also has a perfect 5.0 rating on Tripadvisor, where it has more than 1,100 reviews. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
3. No Name
No Name, in Crookes, Sheffield, specialises in modern British cooking, focusing on seasonal and local ingredients. It's been a big hit since opening in a former shop in 2017, and is included in The Good Food Guide. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 200 Google reviews. One fan called it the 'definition of a hidden gem', adding that the food is 'amazing on all levels'. But they warned you often have to book weeks, even months in advance. You can also bring your own alcohol, with a £3 corkage fee. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Turnip & Thyme
Turnip & Thyme is another small but perfectly formed restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. The cosy, family-run bistro serves classic British dishes with a twist, using only the best seasonal ingredients. It has a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 200 Google reviews, with one diner calling it the 'best fine dining restaurant in Sheffield'. | Google Photo: Google