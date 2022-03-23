Twelfth Night: Sheffield theatre group Butter Side Up present modern setting of Shakespeare comedy at The Montgomery

Join Butter Side Up Theatre Company in the charming pub Illyri.

With landlord Duke Orsino fawning over VIP customer Olivia, the new bartender Viola disguising herself as a boy and regulars Toby and Andrew drinking the taps dry, no-one even notices the tricks and pranks the other staff are getting up to.

This modern setting of one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies brings together the fun and frivolity of a classic play with a cosy open-mic-night atmosphere, adding to Butter Side Up’s reputation for new and interesting productions.

Rehearsals for Butter Side Up Theatre Compamny's production of Twelfth Night at The Montgomery, Sheffield: Andrew (Andrew Wilkinson) puts on a show of futile bravado to an unimpressed Maria (Sian Meredith) and Toby (Jamie Wainwright)

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with an evening full of laughter at the expense of love sick hospitality workers and the over-dramatic customers of Illyria.

The show, directed by Harry Lynch-Bowers, will be performed at The Montgomery, Surrey Street, Sheffield on Friday, April 1 and Saturday 2.

Buy your tickets online at bit.ly/twelfthbsu, over the phone at 0114 327 3456, or in person at The Montgomery, Surrey Street (check website themontgomery.org.uk for opening times).

Rehearsals for Butter Side Up Theatre Compamny's production of Twelfth Night at The Montgomery, Sheffield: VIP customer Olivia (Alice Connolly) and her entourage (Kyrie Mitchell - left, Kate Spivey - right)

This production will take place in The Studio, where seating is unallocated. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

There is no disabled access to the theatre at present.

Founded in 2016, Butter Side Up Theatre Company is an amateur theatre group in Sheffield which specialises in original writing, promoting LGBTQ+ stories and collaborative works.