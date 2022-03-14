Dust off your Guinness hat and head to these city events.

The OEC at Owlerton Sports Stadium, Penistone Road is hosting a ‘St Paddy's Party’ on Friday (March 18), featuring Irish games and goodies, a three-course dinner and Westlife and Boyzone tribute acts, plus a DJ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean and Milissa Wigglesworth at the Trafalgar Warehouse, Sheffield, celebrating St Patrick's Day 2019. We're living for those glasses!

For a more traditional feel, St Patrick’s Day at the Dog and Partridge on Trippet Lane promises “our craziest, busiest, funnest, drunkest day of the year”, running from noon to 11pm on Thursday, March 17.

Their Facebook page says: “Come along and help us celebrate the Feast of Saint Patrick. It’ll be a mighty craic with live music, a selection of 25 whiskeys and 10 Irish gins and Guinness… lots and lots and lots of Guinness (the best in town). Be sure to book Friday off work… we certainly have!”

The city’s other traditional Irish drinking spots, The Grapes on Trippet Lane and Fagan’s on Broad Lane, will no doubt be packed to the rafters as well.

If you fancy more a commercialised Irish-themed pub, there’s Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern on West Street.

Irish dancing in the Winter Garden in Sheffield to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2018

The pub is also co-hosting the Paddy's North vs Midlands vs South Bar Crawl, which is aimed at students.

Leadmill combines St Patrick’s Day with ABBA...

It’s one of those events where you buy a T-shirt (and a Guinness hat) and that gets you into participating venues around the West Street area. The venues being visited are One Four One, Bloo 88, Players, Molly Malone's, Fire Pit, Tiger Works and West Street Live.

The party ends up at CODE: nightclub on Eyre Street. Tickets: fixr.co/event/257544774

John and Sarah Badger at the Trafalgar Warehouse, Sheffield, celebrating St Patrick's Day 2019

Weirdly, the music of ABBA features in the Leadmill’s St Patrick’s Day party. They say: “Join us as Sheffield descends to the dance floor for a night of the biggest pop and disco anthems that ever existed.”

The bar will be serving up green pints and baby Guinness. The latter is a cocktail shot that’s made to look like a tiny pint of Dublin’s finest stout.

Book at leadmill.co.uk

The Church House on St James Street near the cathedral has a whole weekend of events.

On Thursday 17, live music starts at 3pm with Treebeard, followed at 6pm by Damien Farell and the Mercy Buckets.

On Friday night, Dizzy Lizzy are playing (entry £5) and on Saturday it’s the turn of another tribute act, U2opia.

More details at www.facebook.com/TheChurchHouseSheffield

Student club night #Hallamnation at Crystal Bar on Carver Street gets in early on Wednesday 16 with DJs in three rooms and free shots for anyone dressed in green before 11pm.

The Cavendish on West Street is partying all weekend with offers on baby Guinness, real Guinness and Jameson’s. There’s a spin the wheel competition to win a Jameson’s cocktail kit.

Details at www.pubswithmore.co.uk/thecavendishsheffield/st-patricks-day