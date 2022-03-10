George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured in April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool, Pionds Fo0rge International Sports Centre

Ponds Forge, which opened in 1991, was a venue for the World Student Games, which the city hosted, dividing opinion in the city as to whether that was a good idea. It still does, really.

The sports centre has been home to numerous international swimmers and divers and big competitions since its opening, though, thanks to the Olympic-sized swimming pool and diving pool.

Its name is taken from the steelworks seen in the old picture, George Senior & Sons Ltd. The firm’s founder was a self-made man who went from being too poor to go to school to becoming lord mayor in 1901 and head of the largest steel importers in the country.

