Sheffield theatre fans keen to see the Lyceum Theatre pantomime Sleeping Beauty

At least that’s what the trio of Sheffielders we chatted to in the city centre told us. It’s no surprise that Sleeping Beauty at the Lyceum Theatre is the one to watch – long-time pantomime Dame Damian Williams is a huge hit with Sheffield families.

He’s back after a Covid-enforced break last year with a cast including Janine Duvitski of Benidorm and One Foot in the Grave fame, who plays the Fairy.

Market researcher Hayley is a firm pantomime fan. She said: “I’m going to see the panto on New Year’s Eve. I usually go.

Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre.

"It’s just generally quite funny, plus the kids like to go and they go with school to the City Hall, so we just go to that one.”

Her colleague Natalie said: “We go to the pantomimes every year, except last year. We watched it on TV but it didn’t have the same entertainment.”

She added: “I’m going to take my kids to see a musical in London in December but I haven’t been to one in Sheffield for a while.”

Gemma from Sheffield said: “It tends to be musicals and Christmas shows. We’re going to see the pantomime this year.”

On the topic of musicals, she added: “I’m going to see Mamma Mia next year, adding: “I’ve seen about the Crucible one but I’m not that familiar with it.”

This year’s Crucible Christmas musical is She Loves Me, a romantic story of two perfume shop workers who don’t get on but don’t realise they are also the recipients of each other’s anonymous lonely hearts letters.

It stars Alex Young, who has been seen at the Crucible in both the classic Guys and Dolls and Standing at the Sky’s Edge, an original Crucible show about families in Park Hill that features the music of city-born star Richard Hawley.

