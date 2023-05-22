News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Panto 2023: Beauty and the Beast at Lyceum to star Duncan James and Jennie Dale

Former pop star Duncan James is to star in this year’s Christmas panto at the Lyceum Theatre, it has been confirmed.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:45 BST

Duncan, who made his name as a member of the boy band Blue, and will be joined in the production by a second celebrity, Jennie Dale from the CBeebies show Swashbuckle.

Duncan will be playing Danton and Jennie Dale will be playing Fairy in Beauty and the Beast.

They join the venue’s legendary Dame, Damian Williams, who will be playing Madame Bellie Fillop, with further principal cast and ensemble to be announced.

Duncan James and Jennie Dale are to star in the Lyceum Panto this year. Picture shows them on the publicity posterDuncan James and Jennie Dale are to star in the Lyceum Panto this year. Picture shows them on the publicity poster
Once again, the show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy (Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella) and produced by the award winning, Evolution, the same team behind last year's panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Damian Williams is celebrating his 16th year as Sheffield Theatres’ Dame. Duncan James and Jennie Dale both make their Sheffield Pantomime debuts.

Beauty and the Beast runs from Friday, December 8, 2023 until Sunday January 7, 2024 at the Lyceum theatre, Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Duncan James will not be performing on Sat 16th Dec - 10.15am and Sat 6th Jan - 10.15am.

The Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield has unveiled the big names to star in its 2023 panto Beauty and the BeastThe Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield has unveiled the big names to star in its 2023 panto Beauty and the Beast
Who are Duncan James and Jennie Dale?

In Blue, Duncan had 40 Number One singles worldwide, three Number One UK albums and sales of over 16 million records, from 2001.

In 2011 the group came 11th representing the UK at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf with ‘I Can’.

Duncan has also appeared on several television shows, and played the role of Ryan in the popular Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

Jennie Dale is best known for playing Captain Captain in the CBeebies TV series Swashbuckle and for presenting her own show Jennie's Fitness in 5 for CBBC. She has also starred on the CBeebies channel as Lady in the Moon in ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas, the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, Jiffy the Big Boss Elf in Christmas in Storyland, reprising her role of Captain Captain for a special episode of Justin's House, and as the Witch in Hansel and Gretel which was also shown in cinemas across the UK.

