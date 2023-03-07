Panto stars raise £2,000 plus for St Luke’s Hospice

The Manor team chose St Luke’s as their special charity during their sell-out run of pantomime favourite Cinderella at Sheffield City Hall. And a combination of daily bucket collections at all performances and some other fundraising activities – including a Whiskey Roll at the cast’s New Year’s Eve party – hit a fantastic total of £2,085.“We just want to thank the Manor team and their wonderful audiences for supporting us so generously,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.“To have raised such an incredible total really is like receiving a very special late Christmas gift and it is one that will make an enormous difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.”