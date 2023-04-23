News you can trust since 1887
Manor Operatic: Sheffield theatre group announces its City Hall panto for 2023-24

Iconic Sheffield theatre group Manor Operatic has announced its panto plans for 2023-24.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

The group, which stages a high profile show at Sheffield City Hall every Chistmas, will be performing Robin Hood and his Merry Men over December and January.

The organisation said in a statement today: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that this year's magical pantomime will be…Robin Hood and his Merry Men.

Tickets go on sale exclusively for subscribers at 10am on May 2, 2023, so sign up here www.manoroperatic.com/contact-us to ensure you don’t miss out!”

    Manor Operatic has announced its City Hall panto for 2023-24 will be Robin Hood. PIctured is Sheffield City HallManor Operatic has announced its City Hall panto for 2023-24 will be Robin Hood. PIctured is Sheffield City Hall
    Manor Operatic has announced its City Hall panto for 2023-24 will be Robin Hood. PIctured is Sheffield City Hall

    Details of the cast have not been released yet. But opening night will be Wednesday December 27, and the last performance will be Sunday January 7. Matinee shows will be at 2.15pm, while evening performances will either be at 6.15pm or 7.15pm. Prices ranged from £7 to £22.

    Manor Operatic Society, based in Sheffield, is one of the largest amateur theatre companies in the UK. and was formed in the 1950s on the city's Manor estate.

    They have been performing pantomimes in the city since 1970, with the first ones at the Montgomery Theatre, but by 1986 they moved to Sheffield City Hall because of rising demand.

    Their website states: “With a cast of over 50 members, we now produce the biggest amateur pantomime in England and attract a total audience of over 30,000 each year.”

    Last year the group performed the rags-to-riches story, Cinderella at the venue, to sell out audiences, as Barker’s Pool became the village of Stoneybroke, and Sheffield City Hall was transformed into Hardup Hall. And they performed Snow White in 2021.

