The show, which will run from Friday, December 8, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024 will see the panto legend return for his 16th year.

The fun-filled family pantomime will once again be written and directed by Paul Hendy who previously directed Cinderella and Mother Goose. Beauty and the Beast promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If next year seems too far away to think about, there are still tickets remaining for this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Beauty and the Beast.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Friday, December 2, 2022 and runs until Tuesday, January 3, 2023, starring Wendi Peters, Damian Williams, Maxwell Thorpe, Marc Pickering, Sam Turrell, Joey Wilby and Sarah Freer, plus CBeebies’ favourite Waffle The Wonder Dog.

If it’s Beauty and the Beast you’re after, tickets go on sale to Centre Stage Members - who enjoy exclusive discounts and priority booking - from 10am on Monday, November 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad