Damian Williams returns to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre for Beauty and the Beast panto
Panto legend Damian Williams will return to the stage in Sheffield for the Lyceum’s 2023 production of Beauty and the Beast.
The show, which will run from Friday, December 8, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024 will see the panto legend return for his 16th year.
The fun-filled family pantomime will once again be written and directed by Paul Hendy who previously directed Cinderella and Mother Goose. Beauty and the Beast promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem.
If next year seems too far away to think about, there are still tickets remaining for this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.
Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Friday, December 2, 2022 and runs until Tuesday, January 3, 2023, starring Wendi Peters, Damian Williams, Maxwell Thorpe, Marc Pickering, Sam Turrell, Joey Wilby and Sarah Freer, plus CBeebies’ favourite Waffle The Wonder Dog.
If it’s Beauty and the Beast you’re after, tickets go on sale to Centre Stage Members - who enjoy exclusive discounts and priority booking - from 10am on Monday, November 28.
General booking will then open at 10am on Friday, December 2. Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.