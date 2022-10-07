And the cast is enjoying some basketball training from the Sheffield Sharks.

The musical is being produced by the Splinters Theatre Group, with the majority of the cast being under 20 years of age.

The High School Musical cast pose with the Sheffield Sharks' Mike Tuck, Bennett Koch, Rodney Glasgow Jr and Javion Ogunyemi.

James Parkin, who is playing Coach Bolton in the performance, said: “The connection between High School Musical and basketball is quite significant. It gave the whole company a bit of a boost having them in.”

The musical follows the well known story of East High basketball player, Troy Bolton, as he refuses to stick to the status quo alongside the brainy, Gabriella Montez.

The pair audition for the school play, much to the disapproval of their respective cliques, who team up to end their upheaval and get their heads in the game.

In the end, Troy and Gabriella’s actions allow their friends to begin breaking free of their clique-y school culture, which is the start of something new at East High, showing everyone they are all in this together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sharks team giving the cast of High School Musical on stage the basketball basics.

More What’s On: Justin Bieber postpones World tour including Sheffield date

The Sheffield Sharks’ former captain and now marketing manager, Mike Tuck, led the training session for the play’s cast, and brought new captain, Rodney Glasgow Jr, along with him, as well as, players, Bennett Koch and Javion Ogunyemi.

The cast are said to have really enjoyed the session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Parkin, the musical’s director, said: “They were so excited. The energy in the room was amazing, they got really involved in it.

The cast treated the Sharks' lads to a sneak peak performance.

They were really encouraging the cast and getting them to do it properly.”

More News: Delivery driver on double yellow lines blocks bus and causes traffic jam

Advertisement Hide Ad