Delivery driver on double yellow lines blocks bus and causes traffic jam in Sheffield
Sheffield city centre was briefly gridlocked last night when a delivery parked blocked a bus by parking on double yellow lines.
The Silver Kia pulled up in a prohibited area near to the junction of London Road and Boston Street close to a number of takeaways at around 6.45pm on Thursday (October 6).
But if the driver thought they had left room for cars to get between them and a nearby pedestrian crossing while they nipped inside, they were wrong.
Read More
Most Popular
Shortly after, a First Bus carrying around 15 passengers found it couldn’t squeeze through the gap between the Kia and the kerb.
Within minutes, London Road and St Mary’s Gate – two of Sheffield’s busiest routes, which also feeds into a nearby Aldi car park – were gridlocked and filled with the sounds of car horns as motorists piled up at the junction.
Stuck between in a rock and a hard place, many of the bus’ passengers got off at the impromptu stop while their driver went looking for the Kia’s owner in the nearby takeaways.
Several members of the public were seen trying to rock the Kia back and forth on its suspension to try and budge it as traffic built up.
They were possibly inspired by a viral clip filmed in Sheffield in May when a team of Full Monty fundraisers rocked a inconsiderate driver’s car out of the way after they parked on the tram tracks on West Street.
At around 6.55pm, with motorists blaring, the gridlock ended when a red-faced delivery driver was seen to run out of one of the nearby takeaways, jump in the Kia and drive off.