Earlier in 2022, Justin Bieber announced in a heart-wrenching Instagram post that he was suffering from a rare virus which caused paralysis to his face.

Justin Bieber announced in September that he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority and that news was followed later in the month by the announcement twelve dates being cancelled running through to October 18.

And on October 7 it was announced that the remaining 70 dates, including shows in the UK, will be officially postponed for at least six months and potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.

Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his World tour

When was Justin Bieber due to perform in Sheffield?

Justin Bieber was supposed to be performing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on February

26. This show will no longer go ahead.

How to get a refund for Justin Bieber Justice World Tour?

If you are a ticket holder who is unable to make it to the new show, you may request a full refund, as per the ticket price reflected on your ticket, through Ticketmaster from 10 October 2022 to 9 December 2022. Please contact Ticketmaster via https://help.ticketmaster.sg or call +65 3158 8588 for further refund enquiries.

How to get new tickets for Justin Bieber Justice World tour?

Ticketmaster advises that ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for any new shows.

