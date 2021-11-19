Melissa, who grew up in Heeley and went to Newfield School, is off to the Ahmanson Theatre in LA in January to star as mum Margaret in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the Crucible’s smash-hit musical that is fast becoming an international phenomenon.

She plays the woman who is determined that her boy Jamie should fulfil his dreams of becoming a drag artist and going to his school prom in a dress.

The show – based on a real story with the action transferred to Sheffield – premiered at the city’s Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the London stage, going on national tours and being made into a feature film.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield-born actress Melissa Jacques starring as Margaret alongside Layton Williams as Jamie in Everybody's Talking about Jamie, Apollo Theatre, London - they are both appearing in the show in Los Angeles next year

She will co-star with Layton Williams, who played Jamie on stage in Sheffield when the show toured to the Lyceum and in the West End.

Melissa said: “I saw that Layton had posted a picture on social media of posters of the show with his face on them that are up on Sunset Boulevard! That’s pretty iconic, really. It’s crazy, it’s the North American premiere.”

Melissa regularly understudied the role of Margaret on stage at the Apollo Theatre in London before taking it over in October 2019. Everything was going well – then Covid struck.

Sheffield actress Melissa Jacques on stage in one of her past West End roles in the original cast of the musical Mamma Mia! She is repeating the role of Margaret in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Los Angeles next year

Melissa said everyone thought they’d be back in a few weeks. The show eventually reopened to full houses but had to be paused at the end of September.

During Covid Melissa picked up some online work and home schooled her two daughters.

Now the sister of ex-Owls player Ritchie Humphreys will be performing her own one-woman show and doing pantomime before heading straight to Southampton for Jamie rehearsals in January ahead of the show’s five-week LA run.

She said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. In my industry, Broadway is the wildest dream but Los Angeles is something completely different. It had never even come on my radar.

Sheffield actress Melissa Jacques when she starred in the musical Kinky Boots. She is repeating the role of Margaret in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Los Angeles next year