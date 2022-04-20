The Cher Show: Musical about pop legend comes to Sheffield Lyceum - here's how to get tickets

Three faces of Cher for new musical The Cher Show, which is coming to the Lyceum Sheffield in May 2022. Millie O’Connell, left, Debbie Kurup and Danielle Steers

The Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning queen of reinvention has conquered it all in seven decades of stardom.

It’s now time to (ahem) turn back time with what the producers describe as “this fiercely fabulous kick-ass new musical to honour the original Queen of sass”.

They say: “From a young kid with big dreams to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame, flying in the face of convention at every turn.

“You’ll be spinning in the aisles to the sounds of her biggest hits, including The Shoop Shoop Song, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Strong Enough and Believe.”

Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O’Connell all star as Cher in different phases of her fame.

The show was written by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher). This production has been directed by Arlene Phillips (Saturday Night Fever, Starlight Express, Grease), choreographed by two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse and costumes have been designed by Gabriella Slade (Six, In The Heights, Spice World 2019 Tour).

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse in rehearsals for The Cher Show, which is at the Lyceum Sheffield in May 2022

The Cher Show runs in the Lyceum Theatre Sheffield from Tuesday, May 10 to Saturday 14. Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.