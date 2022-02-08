Here’s everything you need to know about the show, which is loosely based on the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery of 1983.

Where can I watch a trailer for The Curse?

The first episode of The Curse has already aired, but you can watch the trailer on YouTube.

New Channel 4 show The Curse is loosely based on the infamous Brink’s-Mat gold robbery of 1983. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The trailer opens with split screens that set the scene in 1980s London. The stars of the criminal caper are seen huddled together as they hatch a heist plan, and then audiences get a taste of how wrong it all goes with shots of a flashing police siren and an explosion.

What is Channel 4 show The Curse about?

The Curse follows a motley crew who are desperate to try and change their lives for the better. Cash-strapped cafe owner Albert Fantoni and his wife Natasha are joined by their similarly skint friends Sidney Wilson, Big Mick Neville and Phil Pocket in an cack-handed attempt to rob the warehouse where Sidney works.

The show follows them as they have the idea for a heist, and details the fallout from their crime capers as they unwittingly become embroiled in one of the biggest gold heists in history. It’s all rather befitting of the idiom ‘Be careful what you wish for’...

Who is the cast of The Curse?

With a cast largely comprised of BBC Three’s People Just Do Nothing and King Gary, The Curse stars Allan Mustafa as Albert; Emer Kenny as Natasha; Steve Stamp as Sidney; Tom Davis as Big Mick; and Hugo Chegwin as Phil; Abraham Popoola stars as Joey Boy; and Natalie Klamar as Candice.

Is The Curse based on a true story?

The comedy series is loosely inspired by the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery of 1983 where £26 million worth of gold bullion, diamonds and cash was stolen from a warehouse at the Heathrow International Trading Estate by six robbers. The loot would be worth £89.7m today.

Two men were convicted in the case, and the majority of the gold has never been recovered.

There have also been several shooting deaths linked to the case.

Who are the writers behind The Curse and who is the director?

The show was written by Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegin, Tom Davis and James De Frond.

De Frond is also the director behind the production.

What is the release date for The Curse?

The show premiered on Sunday, February 6 at 10pm on Channel 4.

A new instalment will be released at the same time each week, running until Sunday, March 13.

How and where can I watch The Curse?

You can tune in to Channel 4 each Sunday night to watch the new episode, or if you are more of a binge-watcher then the boxset is available to watch on the All4 website.

To be able to watch the series, you must register for an account on the streaming service using your email address.

How many episodes of The Curse are there?