Full of twists and turns and motorcycle chases, the high tension drama is set for release this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about Suspicion, the series brought to you by the executive producers of Homeland and The Americans.

Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman plays a concerned parent in Suspicion, a new series by the executive producers of Homeland and The Americans.

Is there a trailer for Suspicion?

The official Suspicion trailer is available to watch via YouTube.

The trailer starts with an interrupted wedding, with a bride being interrogated, and a series of split screens showing the individuals arrested on conspiracy to abduct Leo Newman.

The suspects are seen meeting, trying to figure out why they are being accused and what ties them together, interspersed with interview appeal scenes from Leo’s CEO mother. It’s clear there are some big questions about who is telling the truth.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Elizabeth Henstridge stars as Tara McAllister in Suspicion, which is based on the Israeli TV show False Flag.

Who is the cast of Suspicion?

Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman plays Katherine Newman, the mother of the kidnapped Leo Numan (Gerran Howell).

The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar stars as Aadesh Chopra and It's A Sin breakout star Lydia West plays Monique.

The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar stars as Aadesh Chopra in Suspicion, which is set to land on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 4.

The Truman Show’s Noah Emmerich stars as Scott Anderson, while BAFTA award-winning actress Georgina Campbell stars as Natalie Thompson.

Spooks star Elyes Gabel plays Sean Tilson, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Elizabeth Henstridge stars as Tara McAllister.

The Gentlemen’s Tom Rhys-Harries stars as Eddie Walker, and Merlin star Angel Coulby plays Vanessa Okoye.

What is Suspicion about?

The series focuses on five typical Brits who are accused of kidnapping the son of a well-known US media mogul.

The Apple TV+ synopsis says: "As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to elude the FBI and prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted.

“Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

What is Suspicion based on?

The series is based on the Israeli TV show False Flag, wherein five Israelis wake up one morning and discover that they are suspected in a high-profile kidnapping.

False Flag is directed by Oded Ruskin and stars Ishai Golan, Maggie Azarzar, Angel Bonanni, Ania Bukstein and Orna Salinger.

It was the first foreign language series to be picked up by Fox in a global deal, when the first series was bought for their network of international channels.

When will Suspicion be released on Apple TV+?

Suspicion will premiere on Friday, February 4 with two episodes available to watch immediately on Apple TV+.

The following six episodes will be released episode-by-episode every Friday, with the show concluding on Friday, March 18.

How can I watch Suspicion in the UK?

You must be an Apple TV+ customer to watch Suspicion.

You can register for a seven day free trial via https://tv.apple.com/ or get three months free when you buy an Apple device.