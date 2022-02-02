Here’s everything we know about the Paramount+ show so far – now there’s an offer you can’t refuse.

Where can I watch a trailer for The Offer?

The first teaser trailer for The Offer has now been released and is available to watch on YouTube.

American actor Al Pacino starred as Michael in cult mob movie 'The Godfather', while Paramount Plus's new TV show The Offer will tell the story of how the film was made.

It was released during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association presentation to journalists on Tuesday, February 1.

Near the start of the trailer Dan Fogler starring as director Francis Ford Coppola can be heard saying; “I know how to make this film. It’s a metaphor for the American Dream.”

This is interspersed with a voice that says, “This is not just some gangster film. This is a story about family. It’s Shakespeare. It’s epic.”

Miles Teller will play the character Ruddy in Paramount+'s The Offer, having taken over the role from Armie Hammer.

What is The Offer about?

The Offer is derived from Oscar award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences making mob movie The Godfather.

The trailer suggests the show will focus on the drama behind the production of the 1972 film, including initial difficulty finding a director for the title that would go on to become a cult classic, and conflict over the casting of several characters, particularly Vito and Michael.

Marlon Brando plays Don Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 film The Godfather, on which mini-series The Offer is based around.

Who is the cast of The Offer?

The Offer features the characters Ruddy (Miles Teller), producer Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), agent Bettye McCartt (Juno Temple), real-life crime boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi).

It also features the roles of director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), industrialist Charles Bluhdorn (Burn Gorman), business tycoon Barry Lapidus (Colin Hanks) and author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo).

Who is behind The Offer?

The Offer was written and created by The Player’s Michael Tolkin alongside writer and executive producer Nikki Toscano. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) directed the first block of the series.

Why did Miles Teller replace Armie Hammer?

Armie Hammer left the show in late January amid allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, which is why he was replaced by Miles Teller.

When will The Offer be released?

The Offer premieres Thursday, April 28 - slightly after the original film’s 50th anniversary, in March.

Where can I watch The Offer?

You will be able to watch the first three episodes of The Offer on Paramount+ on April 28, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.

How can I watch The Offer on Paramount Plus in the UK?

Paramount Plus has yet to be released in the UK but is due to be released early this year.

That’s because a deal was reached between Paramount Plus owners ViacomCBS Networks International and Comcast's Sky to bring the streaming platform to the UK.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Upon launch in the UK, Paramount Plus will be available at no extra cost to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, which includes Sky Q customers.

All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.

What is the plot of The Godfather?

The film The Godfather follows mafia boss Don Vito Corleone, who decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. This is a decision that unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger.