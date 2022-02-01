Disney confirmed it would be renewing the show for another series, with the company’s own streaming service Disney+ revealing the news during the finale's end credits, which depict a case file marked with a stamp that reads, ‘Loki will return in season 2’.

Here’s everything we know so far about the next installment in the God of Mischief’s franchise.

Where and when is Loki Season 2 being filmed?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of Loki are eagerly anticipating the return of Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in Season 2 of the Disney+ show. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

The Cosmic Circus has suggested that pre-production work on Loki season 2 could start this month (February), while Backstage has reported that Marvel Studios is planning to film Loki Season 2 in London in summer 2022.

Filming is set to take place at Pinewood Studios, the studio behind some of the biggest blockbuster hits including Bond film No Time To Die, as well as other Marvel Studios installments including Eternals and Black Widow.

What is the release date for Disney+’s Loki Season 2?

There’s no official release date set by Disney yet, but given filming starts this summer, the series could take anywhere between six months to a year to complete. This means the earliest release date is likely to be sometime in mid-2023.

Tom Hiddleston, the title character of Marvel Studios' Loki, will make a return in the second series of the show. He has suggested fans may be able to delve deeper into his character arc. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

However, given a number of the stars are involved with other filming projects, it could take longer for filming to wrap.

When will the trailer be released for Loki Season 2?

Given the show is still in pre-production, it’ll be a while until fans will be able to see any promotional material from the show.

Who are the cast of Loki Season 2 - will Owen Wilson be in the show?

The returning cast members haven’t yet been announced, but it’s likely that many of the stars from Season 1 will return.

Hiddleston’s Loki will likely be joined by Sophia Di Martino’s character Sylvie Laufeydottir, as well as Owen Wilson's Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15.

Jonathan Majors could return as He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror, but if so this could impact the release date of the show given the fact that Majors is pegged to star in Quantumania in 2023.

Who won’t be returning for Loki Season 2?

Director Kate Herron, the brains behind the first series, won’t be returning to lead the second season.

Who is directing Loki Season 2?

Herron hasn’t yet been replaced as director. The search for a new director is expected to ‘begin shortly’, according to Tech Radar.

What will happen in Loki Season 2?

The finale of the first season of Loki sets up the multiverse's return, which in turn directly sets up the chaos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange is currently scheduled for release on May 6, 2022, so it’s likely to affect the plot of the second series of Loki.