Strictly Come Dancing Halloween: Sheffield TV star Dan Walker lobster dance wins viewers' vote

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova danced to Rock Lobster by the B52s, dressed all in red as lobsters, on Saturday night.

They scored 27 and Dan was overjoyed to get his first 8 from judge Motsi Mabuse. The duo were seen celebrating again at the start of tonight's show.

Facing the dance-off were Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones and comedian Judi Love with Graziano Di Prima, with the judges choosing Judi and Graziano to leave the show.

Judi had just come back to the show after suffering from Covid the week before.

Dan and Nadiya were the fifth couple to be told they were safe and would dance for another week.

He told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “Can I just apologise for running off! I got a little excited by the 8.” and said to viewers: “Thank you for supporting us. I can;t believe we’ve got through to week seven."

Claudia reminded him he told his wife Sarah that he’d be off the show after two weeks. He replied: “I think I owe her a lot. Normally we go away on holiday on October half term and that’s gone out of the window.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova doing their lobster jive during BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday

"I mean I have got so much making up to do. I’ve got to take the bins out forever, I think! I promise you a lot more – flowers, holidays...”.

He said on Facebook: “THE LOBSTERS ARE STILL ROCKING INTO NOVEMBER! See you tomorrow Nadiya” and joked that people should not look too shocked at the news.

Dan also revealed earlier on Twitter that he had voted for another dancer.

The bottom two couples Katya Jones with Adam Peaty and Judi Love with Graziano Di Prima before Love was voted off BBC1's dance competition Strictly Come Dancing

He said: “So many amazing comments about last night (& a few weird angry ones). Thanks for voting.

"I know I’m not the best dancer but I’m having a wonderful time learning from @NadiyaBychkova

“So much quality on #Strictly this year. I voted for @RoseAylingEllis who is simply tremendous.”