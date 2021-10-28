Sheffield ghost expert Mr P Dreadful in the former print works in the old Star building in York Street, where ghosts have been seen over the years
Sheffield ghost expert Mr P Dreadful in the former print works in the old Star building in York Street, where ghosts have been seen over the years

Halloween Sheffield: The most haunted pubs and buildings in the city - and the stories behind them

Autumn is well and truly underway in Sheffield and Halloween is creeping closer, so we’ve taken a look at some of our most haunted places.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:16 am

These 10 Sheffield buildings have all been searched by ghost-hunters or have spooky stories to tell of previous spirit sightings. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours!

If you’re looking for some good old fashioned ghost stories to tell this Halloween, look no further.

I worked in The Star building, which is featured, from 1988 and never saw anything particularly scary – but have you ever had a spooky experience?

Share your spine-tingling stories on our Facebook group – Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

MORE HALLOWEEN: Inside Sheffield's "most haunted" pub which has been left in ruins | 18 Halloween events for adults in Sheffield 2021

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor

1. Cellar spectre

Pictured at the old Earl of Arundel pub, Queens Road, Sheffield, where Michael Whelan and Hayley Turner are seen in the cellar where they saw ghostly figures

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales

2. Ghoul Inn...

The Ball Inn, Upwell Street, said to be haunted

Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Behind you!

Jeff Boss at The Shakespeare pub on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, standing in front of a ghoulish figure in the pool room where people have reported seeing ghosts

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales

4. Tools for the job

Ghost hunters at the Stanley Tools Factory in Tinsley, Sheffield

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
SheffieldHalloweenFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3