Solar flare 2021: NASA warns solar storm could cause connectivity problems in Sheffield this Halloween
A huge solar flare that has erupted from the Sun may reach here in time to disrupt our communications systems and possibly even cause power cuts.
Space agency NASA spotted the solar flare, which creates a huge burst of radiation, on Thursday. It sent radiation speeding towards Earth’s magnetic field at 3.3 million mph.
The NASA website reported: “Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however — when intense enough — they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.”
This flare is classified as an X1-class flare, part of the most powerful group but an X-1 is the smallest.
It caused a radio blackout in South America.
Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, said on Twitter: "A direct hit for Halloween! The solar storm launched during the X-flare today is indeed Earth-directed!
"NASA predictions confirm impact by early October 31.”