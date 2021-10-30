Police appeal after man found injured in Doncaster street
Police today appealed for information following an incident in which a man was found injured in Doncaster.
Officers were called at around 3am on October 19 to reports of a concern for safety for a man in Thorne Road, Doncaster.
Police who attended the scene discovered a man in his 30s with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening.
His injuries are believed to be the result of an assault. An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about what happened.
They asked today: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?”
If you can help, call 101 and quote incident number 80 of October 19.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.