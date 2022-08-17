Married At First Sight 2022: who is Sheffield single Richie Dews - how to watch Channel 4 series, full lineup
The Yorkshire representative on the Channel 4 show has previously appeared on ITV’s speed dating series Take Me Out.
Popular dating show Married At First Sight has officially revealed a list of singletons who will be heading down the aisle, including one from Sheffield.
After what was a record-breaking series in autumn of last year, showrunners have promised that season seven will be “bigger and bolder”.
The 2022 iteration will once again centre on a fresh batch of single men and women whose search for love will lead them to saying “I do” to a complete stranger.
Meeting for the first time on their wedding day, the show follows each of the eight grooms and eight brides on the hunt for love and a happy-ever-after.
One of the 16 lovebirds hails from the Sheffield region, with Richie Dews ready to tie the knot. Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire representative, as well as how to tune in to the new series.
Who is Richie Dews?
Representing Sheffield is groom-to-be Richie Dews, who is a 51-year-old sales advisor - someone who has a very familiar face to avid TV viewers.
This is not Mr Dews’ first rodeo on live television, with the songwriter previously featuring on ITV’s speed dating show Take Me Out in 2011 and 2018.
After a lack of success in his search for true love, Richie is hoping that third time’s a charm as he readies himself to walk down the aisle and meet his wife.
The 51-year-old has spent 23 years in the music industry, constantly on the road and meeting fresh faces - something that he says has “kept him young”.
Richie Dews saw a song that he wrote featured on a Russell Watson album - someone who he says he will get to perform at his wedding.
When describing himself, the self-described rocker says that he is a “deep, emotional, clever and socially and emotionally intelligent” person who is a “good laugh”.
How can I watch Channel 4’s Married At First Sight 2022?
The upcoming series of Married At First Sight in 2022 is longer than ever as it is set to run across 30 episodes.
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will bring their expertise ready for when season seven airs later this year- an exact date has yet to be confirmed.
What is the full lineup of Married At First Sight 2022?
The following is the full list of eight grooms and eight brides taking part in season seven of Married At First Sight in 2022:
Grooms
- Adrian, 37 - from Manchester
- Duka, 31 - from Birmingham
- George, 40 - from Worcester
- Jordan, 29 - from Darlington
- Kwame, 42 - from London
- Pjay, 31 - from Birmingham
- Richie, 51 - from Sheffield
- Thomas, 31 - from Liverpool
Brides
- April, 32 - from London
- Chanita, 29 - from Derby
- Jenna, 32 - from Blackpool
- Jess, 31 - from Cambridgeshire
- Kasia, 36 - from London
- Lara, 49 - from Nottingham
- Whitney, 41 - from St Albans
- Zoe, 30 - from West Midlands
To find out more about each single man and woman, please visit the cast page on the official Channel 4 website.