Popular dating show Married At First Sight has officially revealed a list of singletons who will be heading down the aisle, including one from Sheffield.

After what was a record-breaking series in autumn of last year, showrunners have promised that season seven will be “bigger and bolder”.

The 2022 iteration will once again centre on a fresh batch of single men and women whose search for love will lead them to saying “I do” to a complete stranger.

Meeting for the first time on their wedding day, the show follows each of the eight grooms and eight brides on the hunt for love and a happy-ever-after.

One of the 16 lovebirds hails from the Sheffield region, with Richie Dews ready to tie the knot. Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire representative, as well as how to tune in to the new series.

Who is Richie Dews?

Richie

Representing Sheffield is groom-to-be Richie Dews, who is a 51-year-old sales advisor - someone who has a very familiar face to avid TV viewers.

This is not Mr Dews’ first rodeo on live television, with the songwriter previously featuring on ITV’s speed dating show Take Me Out in 2011 and 2018 .

After a lack of success in his search for true love, Richie is hoping that third time’s a charm as he readies himself to walk down the aisle and meet his wife.

The 51-year-old has spent 23 years in the music industry, constantly on the road and meeting fresh faces - something that he says has “kept him young”.

Richie Dews saw a song that he wrote featured on a Russell Watson album - someone who he says he will get to perform at his wedding.

When describing himself, the self-described rocker says that he is a “deep, emotional, clever and socially and emotionally intelligent” person who is a “good laugh”.

How can I watch Channel 4’s Married At First Sight 2022?

The upcoming series of Married At First Sight in 2022 is longer than ever as it is set to run across 30 episodes.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will bring their expertise ready for when season seven airs later this year- an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

It will be broadcasted live on E4 and available on-demand on All4 .

What is the full lineup of Married At First Sight 2022?

The full cast of Married At First Sight 2022 - including the Liverpudlian looking for love.

The following is the full list of eight grooms and eight brides taking part in season seven of Married At First Sight in 2022:

Grooms

Adrian, 37 - from Manchester

Duka, 31 - from Birmingham

George, 40 - from Worcester

Jordan, 29 - from Darlington

Kwame, 42 - from London

Pjay, 31 - from Birmingham

Richie, 51 - from Sheffield

Thomas, 31 - from Liverpool

Brides

April, 32 - from London

Chanita, 29 - from Derby

Jenna, 32 - from Blackpool

Jess, 31 - from Cambridgeshire

Kasia, 36 - from London

Lara, 49 - from Nottingham

Whitney, 41 - from St Albans

Zoe, 30 - from West Midlands