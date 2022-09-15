4. Louis Tomlinson - The X Factor 2010

Unless you've been living under a rock, chances are you know Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson and his bandmates from One Direction have done alright for themselves since coming third on The X Factor in 2010. The group went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, smashing numerous chart records. He's not fared too badly since going solo, either, with his debut single Just Hold On reaching number two, and his follow-up, Back to You, also making the top 10. His debut solo album, Walls, peaked at number four in the charts, and his second solo studio album, Faith in the Future, is scheduled for release this November. In 2018, he returned to The X Factor as a jujdge, and mentored Dalton Harris to victory. And earlier this year, he performed a triumphant homecoming gig at a packed Doncaster Dome,

Photo: Steve Taylor