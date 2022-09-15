As viewers follow her fortunes on this year’s series, we look back at other artists from Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire who have impressed in years gone by on TV talent shows, including The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor, and what they have gone on to do.
1. Kyle Tomlinson - Britain's Got Talent 2017
Sheffield's Kyle Tomlinson was just 15 when he wowed judges on the talent show, making it all the way to the grand final of the ITV show. His performance of Hallelujah on BGT has been viewed more than 40 million times on the show’s YouTube channel alone and he has gone on to perform across the world. He recently released a new album, To Dream, which is available to download via Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.
Photo: Marie Caley
2. Sam Nixon - Pop Idol 2003
Barnsley's Sam Nixon leapt to fame alongside Mark Rhodes on Pop Idol in 2003. As Sam & Mark, they have gone on to enjoy huge success, most notably as children's TV presenters, best known for the double BAFTA-winning CBBC show Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up. They competed against each other on ITV's Dancing on Ice, and Sam reached the final of BBC's Celebrity MasterChef. They have also created a number of chidren's books together.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Leona Jorgensen - The Voice 2021
Sheffield busker Leona Jorgensen just missed out on a place in the final of The Voice in 2021. The 26-year-old, who has performed on The Moor, among other places, was chosen by Anne-Marie after belting out Holy, by Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper, on the hit ITV show. Looking back at her time on the show recently, she described it as a 'blessing' and said she'd 'had some great opportunities from it'. She still frequently shares videos of herself busking, and she is also performing gigs. Leona, who has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, will be supporting ADMT at Sheffield's Sidney & Matida venue on November 24.
Photo: Rachel Joseph/ITV
4. Louis Tomlinson - The X Factor 2010
Unless you've been living under a rock, chances are you know Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson and his bandmates from One Direction have done alright for themselves since coming third on The X Factor in 2010. The group went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, smashing numerous chart records. He's not fared too badly since going solo, either, with his debut single Just Hold On reaching number two, and his follow-up, Back to You, also making the top 10. His debut solo album, Walls, peaked at number four in the charts, and his second solo studio album, Faith in the Future, is scheduled for release this November. In 2018, he returned to The X Factor as a jujdge, and mentored Dalton Harris to victory. And earlier this year, he performed a triumphant homecoming gig at a packed Doncaster Dome,
Photo: Steve Taylor