This is the 21st series of the popular TV programme – which is usually filmed in the Australian jungle but has been filmed in a castle in North Wales for the last two years thanks to Covid restrictions – and features a host of famous faces.

But did you know there are a number of celebrities from the show – both past and present – who have links to Sheffield in one way or another?

Take a look through this list and let us know how many you recognise.

1. Harry Redknapp The former King of the Jungle is known for many great things, but did you know he scored his first goal of the season in a 3–0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday on September 2, 1969 while playing for West Ham? Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Amir Khan Boxer Amir Khan, who famously stole some strawberries on an episode of I'm a Celeb, once fought Julio Diaz at the former Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield. The fight took place in 2013. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Chris Eubank Another boxer, Chris Eubank had two fights in Sheffield back in the 90s - one at Ponds Forge and the other at the Arena. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales

4. Gino D'Acampo TV chef Gino D'Acampo is closely linked with the city after he changed his middle name to Sheffield by deed poll on an episode of Celebrity Juice in 2015. He also told viewers on This Morning that Sheffield was the best place to find the 'perfect man'. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales