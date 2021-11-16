This is the 21st series of the popular TV programme – which is usually filmed in the Australian jungle but has been filmed in a castle in North Wales for the last two years thanks to Covid restrictions – and features a host of famous faces.
But did you know there are a number of celebrities from the show – both past and present – who have links to Sheffield in one way or another?
MORE TV: City Taxis Sheffield: Dan Walker hails cabbie who helped him and Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova
From TV chef Gino D’Acampo, who recently said that Sheffield was the best place to find the ‘perfect man’, to Louise Minchin, whose co-star Dan Walker lives in the city, there a quite a few who have a Sheffield story to tell.
Take a look through this list and let us know how many you recognise.
Page 1 of 3