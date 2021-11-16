TV chef Gino D'Acampo says Sheffield is the best place to find the 'perfect man' on ITV's This Morning
Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has told the nation that Sheffield is the best place to go to find the ‘perfect man’.
During a section of This Morning today (Tuesday, November 16), Gino took calls and messages from viewers to answer any questions they may have.
One viewer, called Christine, asked where she could find ‘the perfect man like Gino’ as he ‘has it all’.
And Gino was quick to talk up the Steel City, exclaiming ‘Sheffield! ’ in response.
He added: “Go to Sheffield and you will find a lot of people like me.”
But he laughed at Christine’s compliment and asked: “What do you mean, he has it all? I am definitely not the perfect man, Christine, you have got it wrong.
“If you ask my wife, she will tell you, I am not the perfect man.”
It is no surprise that Gino mentioned the city, as comedian Keith Lemon (Leigh Francis) legally changed the Italian chef’s middle name to Sheffield on an episode of Celebrity Juice back in 2015.
During the episode he was given the choice of ‘Keith’, ‘Juice’ or ‘Sheffield’ and the audience were largely in favour of the latter.
Keith Lemon then produced a lawyer and Gino signed a legally binding document to change his name by deed poll.
This morning’s comments from Gino sent presenter Phillip Schofield into fits of giggles, especially after Gino said his wife would not refer to him as ‘perfect’.
Phillip asked: “So did Jess find a man and then make it right?”, to which Gino replied: “You see, that’s a good point!”