Chef duo Dave Myers and Si King returned to their northern roots this week to get into the Christmas spirit by visiting a number of food and drink businesses.

The hour-long special – which aired on Wednesday, December 22 – aimed to serve up the ‘best ever Northern Christmas dinner’, using plenty of local produce.

The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas sees Si King and Dave Myers meet Campbell Carruth and Joe Dunning from God's Own Rum Distillery in Tickhill near Doncaster. - (C) South Shore Productions - Photographer: Jon Boast

It comes after the success of The Hairy Bikers Go North, which originally aired in the autumn, and was so well received that it led to a Christmas spin-off.

And it wouldn’t be a true tour of the north of England without a stop off in the Steel City.

One of the local businesses the Bikers visited was Khoo’s Hot Sauce, a homemade chili condiment brewed by Sheffield’s-own Alex Khoo.

Alex told The Star how the touring chefs spent a morning at his Woodseats home in July to see how he comes up with his signature flavours – which have earned him multiple Great Taste awards from the Guild of Fine Food.

But his wasn’t the only South Yorkshire business to be featured.

The final destination the duo stopped at was the village of Tickhill, near Doncaster, where they met friends Joe Dunning and Campbell Carruth.

Joe and Campbell run God's Own Yorkshire Rum, one of the few hand-distillled rum producers in the country.

They sell only 1,000 bottles a year and work from just one room with no other staff. The idea of making their own rum was dreamt up while they were in a beer garden.

The rums were used in the frangipane mince pies Si and Dave made for dessert.

How can I watch The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas?

The synopsis for the BBC show reads:““The Bikers find a local base to cook and host the party, and then ride the backbone of the north, the Pennines, from top to bottom, to meet, taste and be inspired by the best food artisans and producers around.”

The programme originally aired on BBC Two at 8pm on Wednesday, December 22.