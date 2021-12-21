Sheffield-own Khoo's Hot Sauce will spice up Hairy Bikers' Northern Christmas dinner this week
A homegrown Sheffield hot sauce will spice up this year’s Christmas dinner for the Hairy Bikers this week.
Iconic touring chef duo Dave Myers and Si King are back this Wednesday (December 22) with an hour-long special to serve up the ‘best ever Northern Christmas dinner’.
The Bikers will cook up a spread made of thoroughbred culinary tastes of the North – which this year will feature Khoo’s Hot Sauce, a homemade belter chili condiment brewed by Sheffield’s-own Alex Khoo.
Alex told The Star how the touring chefs spent a morning at his Woodseats home in July to see how he comes up with his signature flavours.
Alex said: “It was a fantastic day. I was really really nervous about it but the guys, Dave and Si, are just two of the loveliest blokes and it was so nice hanging out with them.
"We just spent the morning talking about cooking and food. They wanted to see how I work so I smoked some onions on camera and did a tasting session with them and my wife Amy.
“Just before they left, they asked ‘do you mind if we have lunch here?’ And yeah, we ordered Vietnamese takeaway and had lunch together. It was a great morning.”
The Bikers will feature one of Khoo’s range of hot sauces on the programme this Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Two – but Alex doesn’t know which one yet.
Alex, 35, a former supermarket worker and landscape gardener, launched Khoo’s in 2012 after growing his own chilies as a hobby and earning kudos from his friends at barbecues.
Now, his homegrown sauces have earned multiple Great Taste awards from the Guild of Fine Food and is ready to celebrate the business’ 10th birthday next month.
He said: “The heart of Khoo’s is flavour. I’d say 50 per cent of the hot sauce market out there is ‘testosterone led’ – hot sauces that are hot for the sake of hot and no flavour.
"Most chilies I use I grow on my own or buy from a farm in Oxford. It’s all about the right combination and not just making it as hot as possible.”
For more information, visit Alex’s website at khooshotsauce.co.uk.