There are hundreds of shops to take advantage of in Sheffield, from independent retailers to huge high street names, as well as all of the stores at Meadowhall shopping centre.

Whether you’re looking to spend some of your Christmas money, pick up any of the items you didn’t manage to get in time for the big day or simply grab a bargain, you’ll have plenty of options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are all the Boxing Day sales you will find in Sheffield and at Meadowhall - and when they start. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

The Boxing Day sales are usually some of the busiest shopping events of the year in Sheffield, with queues snaking around The Moor and the lanes of Meadowhall.

But last year saw high street stores closed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and lockdown restrictions in force across England.

This year shops are able to open, with shoppers expected to make the most of being able to go in-store to browse.

This is when the sales are expected to start in Sheffield, and what offers you will find.

Next has announced changes to its Boxing Day sale this year, including closing its Meadowhall and Sheffield stores on December 26. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

When will Boxing Day sales start in Sheffield?

It’s true that the clue is in the name, with sales traditionally starting on December 26 each year.

However, in the same way that Black Friday now seems to extend long beyond just the one day, Boxing Day sales now appear to begin earlier every year, with some deals even launching on Christmas Eve.

Some high street traders are already offering discounts ahead of Christmas in a bid to boost trade after a difficult couple of years, but the majority of large offers will be launched online from midnight on Boxing Day, and from the moment shops open in store.

What time are shops in Sheffield and Meadowhall open on Boxing Day?

This year Boxing Day falls on a Sunday, meaning shops are subject to reduced trading hours.

Meadowhall has announced it will be open 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 26, although not all shops will be open.

Large brands like Marks and Spencer, Argos, The White Company and Lakeland are amongst those that won’t be trading on Boxing Day – you can view the full list on the Meadowhall website.

In perhaps the biggest Boxing Day sale twist this year, Next – which is extremely popular for its post-Christmas reductions – has announced it will not be opening its stores on Boxing Day.

The retailer is famous for opening at 5am on December 26, with shoppers turning out in their thousands to enjoy the deals and discounts on offer.

But this year, with Sunday trading hours in force, the chain has made the decision not to open at all.

It will instead be opening its doors on Monday, December 27.

Stores on Sheffield’s high street, including Fargate and The Moor, will also be operating on limited trading hours on Boxing Day.

These will vary from store to store, but are likely to be either 10am to 4pm or 11am to 5pm.

However, similar to Next, some retailers have decided to stay closed this year, to give staff an extra day off with their families.

These include Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Home Bargains.

What Boxing Day sales and deals will I find in Sheffield and at Meadowhall?

The full details of all the sales in Sheffield have not yet been released, but there are some deals that are expected every year.

As well as Next’s popular discounts – which this year could include up to 50 per cent off – tech stores like Currys and the Apple store at Meadowhall will be offering reduced prices on top-of-the-range items.

Apple AirPods are amongst the items expected to drop in price on December 26.

Smart speakers and laptops are also on the list of tech most likely to be discounted this year.