Gladiators: BBC confirms when filming will begin at Utilita Arena Sheffield for new series of 90s TV favourite
A new series of the hit TV show Gladiators will be filmed in Sheffield, it has been confirmed.
Rumours of the revival began circulating earlier this year and the BBC has now confirmed the hit 90s show is making a comeback, with filming due to take place at Utilita Arena Sheffield next year.
The Beeb said audiences would be introduced to a new generation of ‘superhumans’ who would take on challengers in the ‘ultimate test of speed and strength’ during the 11-episode TV series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The revival will feature new games alongside classic challenges, with each episode concluding with contestants going head to head on the famously daunting obstacle course The Eliminator.
Gladiators was originally broadcast on ITV on Saturday evenings from 1992 to 2000 and made household names of the likes of Trojan, Jet, Nightshade, Hunter and Wolf.
It briefly returned on Sky between 2008 and 2009, with Kirsty Gallacher and Ian Wright replacing the original hosts John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson, and John Anderson returning as the referee.
Where will the new Gladiators series be filmed, when will it air and who will host the show?
The BBC has not yet announced who will host the latest revival but the new show is due to air next year.
Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.
“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out.”
The series is to be made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.
Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and Unscripted Content for MGM Television, said: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide.
“We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”
Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear, said: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return.
“What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”