Perhaps the most famous example was Live Aid in 1985, which was organised in just 10 weeks and featured acts such as Elton John, Queen, Madonna, Santana, Run DMC, Sade, Sting, Bryan Adams, the Beach Boys, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Duran Duran, U2, the Who, Tom Petty, Neil Young and Eric Clapton.

Now, the entertainment world has come together once again in the face of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and is set to host a Concert for Ukraine.

The Concert for Ukraine will take place at the Birmingham NEC Arena and will be televised on ITV at 8pm this evening (Tuesday, 29 March).

What is the Concert for Ukraine?

Superstars have rallied together to hold a Concert for Ukraine – it is a televised broadcast of a live event.

Well-known musicians will perform some of their biggest hits, all in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Manic Street Preachers - who released The Ultra Vivid Lament last year - are one of the artists set to take to the NEC stage as part of the Concert for Ukraine. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Guinness)

What is the lineup for Concert for Ukraine 2022?

The star-studded lineup includes ‘Shape of You’ songwriter Ed Sheeran; ‘Havana’ hitmaker Camila Cabello; ‘Read All About It, Pt. II’ songstress Emeli Sande; ‘Another Love’ singer Tom Odell; ‘Chasing Cars’ hitmaker Snow Patrol; Manic Street Preachers – who released The Ultra Vivid Lament last year – and Grammy award-winner Gregory Porter.

When is the Concert for Ukraine event being held and who is hosting?

The Concert for Ukraine is taking place today (Tuesday, 29 March 2022).

Emeli Sande will take part in the Concert for Ukraine, alongside Ed Sheeran, Tom Odell, Camila Cabell and Snow Patrol. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Concert for Ukraine will be hosted by radio presenters Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Where is the Concert for Ukraine and can you still get tickets?

The Concert for Ukraine is being held at Birmingham's NEC Arena, which was opened in 1976, and is the UK's largest exhibition venue.

Tickets were previously available for the gig for £52, however the show has now sold out.

The named lead booker must attend and ID will be required for entry, and the resale of tickets is strictly prohibited.

Where is the money raised by the Concert for Ukraine going?

All tax raised from the concert ticket sales (around £100,000) will be donated to the DEC appeal.

ITV is also donating all the advertising revenue from the broadcast (an estimated £3 million) to the appeal.

Then any viewer donations will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

DEC charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people; donations will help fund essential hygiene supplies, blankets, and emergency food supplies.

To put any donations made by viewers into perspective, a contribution of £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month; £50 could provide blankets for four families, while £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

How can you watch the Concert for Ukraine on TV?

Music fans and those wishing to support the appeal can watch the fundraising event from home, as the Concert for Ukraine will be broadcast on TV.