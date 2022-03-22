The footballing icons will be joined by celebrities in the charity game, which aims to raise money for UNICEF.

Here’s everything you need to know about the televised event which will see World XI take on England at the London Stadium later this year.

One Direction singer and solo artist Liam Payne is set to captain the England squad in the 2022 Soccer Aid game. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is managing the Soccer Aid 2022 teams?

Arsene Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager, will manage World XI.

Harry Redknapp – who managed the Portsmouth side that won the 2008 FA Cup – will take charge of the England squad.

Who’s playing Soccer Aid 2022?

Ex Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman - who is from Rotherham - will share his expertise with the England side for the Soccer Aid 2022 match. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

One Direction singer and solo artist Liam Paye will captain the England squad.

The Arsenal fan said: “As everyone knows, I'm Arsenal through-and-through, so it's going to be incredible to see the boss – Mr Wenger – back in the dugout again!

"It doesn't get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for UNICEF.

“I can't believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause.

Doncaster singer Yungblud took part in the Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021 match between England and Soccer Aid World XI at Etihad Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“To be given the captain's armband is a real honour and I'm determined to lead us to victory!"

The England side will comprise of Manchester United icon Gary Neville; Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, and Chelsea’s Joe Cole. Arsenal goalkeeping legend David Seaman, who is from Rotherham, will serve as goalkeeping coach.

The ‘host’ squad is also made up of Lucien Laviscount, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Fara Williams and Alex Brooker – who is set to become the first physically disabled participant in the charity fixture.

Patrice Evra and Jamie Carragher who played in the Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021 match will make their return this year. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

World XI will be captained by Usain Bolt, whose team will comprise of former United defender Patrice Evra; Robbie Keane; Martin Compston; Mo Gilligan and Chelcee Grimes.

These are the announcements made so far, with more team news expected down the line.

Who is commentating on Soccer Aid 2022?

Alex Scott, Dermot O'Leary and Maya Jama will provide coverage of the Soccer Aid game.

Who won Soccer Aid 2021?

World XI won the 2021 match 3-0.

To date, the two teams are level with five victories each – which means it’s all to play for this summer.

Where will Soccer Aid 2022 be played?

The game will be played at the London Stadium, which is the home of West Ham.

Will Soccer Aid be on TV?

The friendly fixture will be broadcast on ITV1 on Saturday, June 21, with the game kicking off at 7:30pm.

UK viewers can also watch the game online via ITV Hub.

Can you buy Soccer Aid shirts?

Soccer Aid shirts are available from the official store, with the Soccer Aid World XI FC Replica Jersey in black and blue costing £49.99.

An England event t-shirt with player listings is available in white, for £20.

Other products available to purchase include a football, and cap.

Is Soccer Aid in FIFA?

The Soccer Aid World XI FC team is playable in the Kick-Off mode within FIFA 22 and features some of the biggest names who have taken part in the celebrity-charity football match.

When did Soccer Aid start?

Soccer Aid has been running since 2006 – it initially took place every two years, however, from the 2018 edition, it is now held annually.

On June 16, 2019, the fixture was the first to include female players as part of the squads.

In 2020, the match was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event has raised over £60 million for UNICEF, with the money used to tackle malnutrition, provide vaccines, and protect children during crises, including the war in Ukraine.

Who started Soccer Aid?