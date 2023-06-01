The star-studded Premiere of the new Full Monty series to be shown on Disney+ is to be held in Sheffield next week – and there are 62 free tickets to mingle with the cast beforehand.

Sheffield residents will have the opportunity to get close to the stars of the show, with wristband only access to the red-carpet media pens on the night, but those wishing to have the opportunity will need to be quick as there are only 62 wristbands that will allow fans access.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Talitha Wing and Wim Snape will be attending the special event on Monday, June 5.

Wristbands will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at The Leadmill from 4pm on the day of the event – Monday, June 5.

Sheffield residents will have the opportunity to get close to the stars of the new Full Monty series, with wristband only access to the red-carpet media pens, but those wishing to have the opportunity will need to be quick as there are only 62 wristbands that will allow fans access (Photos: Disney+)

Those collecting wristbands for exclusive media pen access will then need to make their way directly into the red-carpet pens outside The Leadmill. Access to the pens will close at 5.15pm when all guests must be in place.

Anyone trying to enter after 5.15pm will not be permitted.

Guests will need to depart when the red carpet closes at 7pm.

Those lucky enough to snap up a wristband will be able to watch the cast arrive, and possibly get autographs and photos.

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the new eight-part series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

After their red carpet arrival, stars of the series and invited guests will watch two episodes at the Showroom.

The series will be available to watch on Disney+ from June 14.

The original movie’s Academy award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (“Accused”), with Uberto Pasolini (“Nowhere Special”) also coming back as executive producer.

Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles are Robert Carlyle (“Trainspotting”, “Once Upon A Time”) as Gaz; Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones”, “A Knight’s Tale”) as Dave; Lesley Sharp (“Before We Die”, “Scott and Bailey”) as Jean; Hugo Speer (“Britannia”, “Shadow and Bone”) as Guy; Paul Barber (“The Dumping Ground”, “Gloves Off”) as Horse; Steve Huison (“The Royle Family”, “The Navigators”) as Lomper; Wim Snape (“The Beaker Girls”, “Gentleman Jack”) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins”, “Michael Clayton”) as Gerald.