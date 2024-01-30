Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An iconic former Sheffield cinema, dating back to 1920, has been placed on the UK’s Theatres at Risk register, because of concerns for its future.

The Abbeydale Picture House is over 100 years old, but campaigners raised fears last year that it could collapse if urgent repairs, expected to cost £160,000 were not carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years ago, the Sheffield arts charity CADS (Creative Arts Development Space) was told the ceiling was unsafe and the roof was leaking water, leading to owners closing the auditorium and canceling many events.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

Now, parts of the Grade II listed picture house are reportedly at risk of imminent collapse. The damage does not extend to the speakeasy bar and the fly tower.

Theatres Trust, the charity that campaigns to protect the UK’s theatres, today names the Abbeydale Picture House as one of two new venues which it has added to its Theatres at Risk Register, which highlights theatres across the UK under threat of closure, redevelopment or severe decay, but which all have the potential to be revived for their local communities with the right support.

The Trust says it has added the two theatre buildings to the register as their futures look at risk, in what it describes as tougher times for the theatre sector due to factors including the cost-of-living crisis and the difficult economic barriers facing the industry following the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s list comprises 39 buildings, which all have strong architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as performance venues.

The Abbeydale Picture House becomes the second South Yorkshire venue, joining the Doncaster Grand Theatre, which dates back to 1899, and has been closed since the 1990s.

The Trust said that the Abbeydale Picture House, a former cine-variety theatre, has been added to the list as its building fabric has significantly deteriorated in recent years, leaving its main auditorium unusable and the programming of this community arts venue unviable.

Epstein Theatre in Liverpool was also added to the list as it also faces an uncertain future after Liverpool City Council was unable to renew its lease of the building and subsequently the associated management agreement with the current theatre operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Morgan, Theatres Trust Director, said: "The changes to the Theatres at Risk Register represent the wider issues we are seeing across the theatre sector.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

"Squeezes on local authority budgets means many are stepping away from or significantly reducing funding to theatres, while rising costs and scarcity of funding is making it harder to repair, maintain and update buildings.

"We believe that all of these buildings are worth the investment, not only as valuable social and cultural facilities but also for their potential contribution to wider placemaking and regeneration."

It says of the Abbeydale Picture House in its announcement today: "Built in 1920, the Grade II listed Abbeydale Picture House was originally constructed as a cinema and included a ballroom and billiards hall within the basement, and lounge and café above the entrance foyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 1928 the building was converted to cine-variety with the addition of a stage and dressing room spaces. The building remained in active cinema use until the mid-70s when it was used as a furniture showroom, a use that required little alteration to the venue. The furniture company ceased trading in 1991, leaving the building disused for a decade.

Jonny Best at Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House, when it was celebrating its 100th birthday Picture: Tony Johnson

"In the early 2000s the Friends of Abbeydale Picture House restored the auditorium and built a new stage, reopening the theatre in September 2008. Operation ceased in 2012 and the building was sold at auction. It is currently in private ownership, leased to CADS, a Sheffield based charity committed to revitalising local buildings for the arts, cultural and creative industries.

"It has reopened the ‘Fly Tower’ located behind the original cinema screen as an event space, and a separate bar in the front of the building. Sadly, the poor condition of the main roof of the building has resulted in severe deterioration of the auditorium ceiling and the space is no longer safe for public use.

"Subsequently the operation of the venue has become unviable and the building’s future uncertain. Urgent action to repair the roof and prevent further deterioration is required."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CADS board director and founder Steve Rimmer said in December: "The CADS team has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of this prestigious building.

The CADS team has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of this prestigious building. CADS founder Steve Rimmer

"But sadly, without significant funding, we’re becoming unable to continue our vision of saving this piece of Sheffield history."

CADS has been approached by The Star for further comment.

The building is said to have once been the largest, most luxurious cinema in Sheffield.

Last year, an agreement was made for CADS to buy the building with a mortgage approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But CADS says it has been unable to find the additional funds to secure the building, with two unsuccessful bids to the Community Ownership Fund (COF) from the UK Government.

The charity says it will require a minimum of £160,000 spending to ensure it is safe with further funding needed to fully restore the building.

Doncaster Grand Theatre is also on the at risk register. Picture: Tony Johnson

The latest development comes as CADS says that in the two years since it was discovered that water was getting into the building, the damage has increased and there is a high chance that large sections of the antique, barrel-vaulted plaster ceiling may collapse imminently.

Many of the original features of the historic building are still in place, despite the work that needs doing to save it.