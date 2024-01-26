Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers are warning music fans need to 'get their skates on', as ticket sales are soaring.

Some may have criticised the line up - but organisers are reporting record sales of tickets for this summer's Tramlines festival in Sheffield, with one pre-sales category already sold out for July's event in Hillsborough Park.

Some people were critical of the line-up for the massive Hillsborough Park event on the organisers' social media pages after it was announced on Tuesday evening.

The crowds at Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, 2021

But today it appeared fans had voted with their cash as sales were described as the best that the festival has seen at this stage.

The festival organisers said on social media: "Nah then Sheffield, we've sold more tickets than we have in any other line up ticket on sale ever.

"We're completely overwhelmed by your support, if you want to join us this summer, boy you better get your skates on cause tickets are flying."

They added pre-sale closed at 12noon.

On pre-sales, they said tier one tickets for Friday had sold out, with the more expensive tier two 'running low'. Friday is headlined by Paolo Nutini, and also includes The Charlatans and Sophie Ellis-Bextor among the acts.

Music fans have given their reaction to the Tramlines line up announcement. File picture shows fans at a previous Tramlines

Tier one tickets are running low for both Saturday and Sunday, with tier two for both described as 'coming soon'. The Sunday features Sheffield legends Human League.

Tier three weekend tickets are described as 'running low'.

Music fans had given a mixed reaction to the announcement on the official Tramlines account's post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

In praise, Lawrence said: "Better than last year to be fair, Paolo Nutini, The View, Sprints, 86tvs, Soft Play would all be worth a watch."

Kevin Stanley said: "Great line up! My wife has wanted to see Paolo Nutini for years! The weather was awful last year but it was still a fantastic weekend!"

Claire Parker said: "Looking forward to this. I am happy with this line up. Paolo Nutini, Tom Grennan, Sophie Ellis Bexter, Example, Human League.....just hope the weather is kind this year."

Among those critical of the groups on the bill, Steve Abrahams said: "So from the likes of Sam Fender, Courteeners, Paul Heaton, Kasabian, Noel Gallagher, Ashcroft, Stereophonics, DMA’s, Blossoms to this. For the money, it’s very very poor."

Tom Eyre said: "That is absolutely horrific. Has replacing the grass taken up all the budget this year?"

Todd Brook said: "Worse line up since they changed it from being free."

The event is being held in Hillsborough Park again, despite complaints by some over the condition that the park was left in after the 2023 festival.

The grass was turned to mud after torrential rain hit the event.

It meant sections of the park were sealed off during school summer holidays while work was carried out to restore the site.

