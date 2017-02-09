Emergency services called to pedestrian trapped under lorry in Rotherham

Emergency services were called to a collision in Rotherham in which a pedestrian was reportedly trapped under a lorry.

The incident outside Pak Supermarket on Wellgate was reported at 11.53am.

Five fire engines from across the county were deployed to the incident.

No other details have been released.

Wellgate has been closed to traffic and pedestrians.

