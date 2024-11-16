What's on: Four Sheffield parks which are hosting Christmas events in the coming weeks
Several of the city’s spaces are running activities over the next few weeks and we are publishing a list of some of those which are taking place.
The venues are at sites all across the city.
Ecclesall Woods
Ecclesall Woods will have a Christmas Makers Shop from November 26 until December 20, Tuesday to Sunday between 10am – 4pm, selling hand-crafted items inspired by or using products from the woodlands of Sheffield.
Christmas crafting courses will be available to book from November 10 to November 30, where people can create their own gifts and decorations. They include wreath making willow angels making, stained glass holly and mistletoe, arustic garden reindeer making.
Graves Park
Graves Park will host a Christmas market at the farm every weekend in December. There will be 10 local traders at the farm each day and the farm’s gift shop will be open for people to purchase stocking fillers. Café Carte will be providing hot drinks.
The park will also have a Christmas Woodland Walk and Santa’s Grotto every weekend in December. The grotto costs £8.
There will be an Animal Farm Christmas Party, running at 4pm until 6pm; and and at 6pm until 8pm on Saturday December 14. This is priced at £15 for kids and includes entry, disco party, sweet treat, present, meet Santa. Adults will be £5 including entry, hot drink and sweet treat.
Norfolk Park
Norfolk Park also has a free entry event taking place on December 7, from 11am until 3pm. This follows on from last year’s Christmas market with stalls selling seasonal gifts including jewellery, pet gifts, sweets and floral displays.
Norfolk Park’s café, Dukes, will be open for festive refreshments including a Christmas Dinner which will be on the menu from December 1st.
Forge Dam
Forge Dam Café will be the venue of a carol concert on the afternoon on Saturday December 14.
The start time for the event will will be announced closer to the time, say officials
Forge Dam is close to Fulwood village.
